The Informed Voter Coalition brings you Nixa, Ozark, Willard and Springfield School Board candidate interviews this week on KSMU

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Lisa Langley speaks with Carrie Richardson, executive director of Leadership Springfield, one of the 14 nonpartisan organizations that makes up the Informed Voter Coalition led by the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri.

Richardson talks about the importance of having non-biased resources available to help voters learn more about local races. She talks about how KSMU, in cooperation with the Informed Voter Coalition, is sharing interviews this week at 12:06 p.m. with candidates for school board races in Nixa, Ozark, Willard and Springfield Public Schools.



