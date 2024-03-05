Creative nonprofit repurposes unused art supplies in Springfield

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Debbie Good speaks with Re Baker Dietz, creative designer and co-founder of the nonprofit Arrow Creative House.

Dietz shares about how this art supply resale store came about and discusses ways she would like to expand on this mission. She shares how unused art and craft supplies people are no longer using can be repurposed and how this benefits all involved. Dietz says donations are always welcome but to contact the organization to schedule any drop off of supplies because space is limited.



