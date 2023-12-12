‘I can fly planes or sit in Algebra,' says a local high school student in new Springfield aviation program

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Amanda Stadler speaks with Central High School junior, Carter Meints, about his experience in the Fly SPS program.

Ozarks Technical Community College, Premier Flight School and SPS have partnered for this new program that launched in August. Meints is part of this inaugural group of high school students who will be receiving a private pilot’s license and college credit hours simultaneously along with their high school credits. This program opens up opportunities for various aviation career paths and interests.



