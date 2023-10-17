Dream Center helps Springfield families achieve long-term stability

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program "Making Democracy Work" host Amanda Stadler speaks with Evie Tackett Turner, communications director with The Betty & Bobby Allison Springfield Dream Center.

Springfield has the one of the highest poverty rates in the state, but it also has a low unemployment rate, according to Turner. She said families find it difficult to make choices between very basic needs. Turner discussed the short and long-term programs offered by the Dream Center and the ongoing need for volunteers.

