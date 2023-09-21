‘We strengthen our future by sharing our past,' says local history expert and museum director

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Dr. Hue-Ping Chin speaks with Sean Fitzgibbons, executive director of the History Museum on the Square.

Fitzgibbons discusses the museum’s mission of collecting and preserving Springfield and Greene County stories and artifacts. He talks about various civic programs and opportunities offered by the museum and about the importance of studying history and its role in the future of community and democracy.

