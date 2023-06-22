The Ozarks will be featured at upcoming Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington, D.C.

Our weekly program Making Democracy Work is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Leslie Carrier speaks with Tom Peters, dean of library services at Missouri State University. They talk about Peters' role as co-curator of "The Ozarks: Faces and Facets of a Region," a Program for this year's Smithsonian Folklife Festival.

Peters says this is the first time the Ozarks has been represented at the festival and talks about the artisans, musicians and others participating in the event's many activities.

The live festival takes place on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. June 29 through July 4, and July 6 through 9. The festival schedule is available here.

Peters says several Ozarks program events are to be livestreamed during the festival. They include performances by KSMU contributor Marideth Sisco and several other Ozarks women; the Ozark Mountain Daredevils; and "Ozark Opry," a showcase of performers including Branson's Terry Wayne Sanders and Big Smith, from Springfield.