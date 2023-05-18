© 2023 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Making_Democracy_Work.jpeg
Making Democracy Work

SPS superintendent discusses 5-year strategic plan for the district

By Debbie Good
Published May 18, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT
grenita_lathan_-_2__1_.jpg
Courtesy of SPS
/
Springfield Public Schools superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Debbie Good speaks with Springfield Public Schools superintendent Dr. Granita Lathan.

Lathan talks about the creation and implementation and four governing principals outlined in the strategic plan for SPS.

Tags
Making Democracy Work Springfield Public School DistrictDr. Grenita LathanCity of Springfield
Debbie Good
See stories by Debbie Good