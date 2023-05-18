SPS superintendent discusses 5-year strategic plan for the district

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Debbie Good speaks with Springfield Public Schools superintendent Dr. Granita Lathan.

Lathan talks about the creation and implementation and four governing principals outlined in the strategic plan for SPS.

