Mental health awareness the focus of upcoming OACAC community classes

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Erika Brame speaks with project coordinator Sara Villines and resource development manager Lindsey Dumas-Bell with Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC).

Dumas-Bell overviews the many programs and services OACAC offers to area residents. Villines highlights programs and trainings available to the community with a focus on mental health. There are programs for teens and adults related to suicide awareness and prevention, including how to identify warning signs. Upcoming training dates include December 14, January 11 and February 14. For more information call (417) 862-4314 .

