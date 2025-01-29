The past and present of public health in Greene County
The past three directors and the current director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department come together to discuss community health issues.
In this segment of the KSMU series, Making a Difference, the past three directors of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department: Harold Bengsch, Kevin Gipson and Clay Goddard, as well as the current director Katie Towns, meet in a KSMU studio. They discuss public health issues of the past and current public health issues. And they reflect on the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can hear their conversation by clicking on the "listen" button above.
