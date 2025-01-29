© 2025 KSMU Radio
News
Making a Difference

The past and present of public health in Greene County

By Michele Skalicky
Published January 29, 2025 at 8:12 AM CST
(From left): Former Springfield-Greene County Health Department directors Harold Bengsch and Kevin Gipson, current health department director Katie Towns and former health department director Clay Goddard (photo taken December, 2024).
Michele Skalicky
The past three directors and the current director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department come together to discuss community health issues.

In this segment of the KSMU series, Making a Difference, the past three directors of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department: Harold Bengsch, Kevin Gipson and Clay Goddard, as well as the current director Katie Towns, meet in a KSMU studio. They discuss public health issues of the past and current public health issues. And they reflect on the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can hear their conversation by clicking on the "listen" button above.

Making a Difference is supported by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

Making a Difference Springfield-Greene County Health DepartmentSpringfield, Missouripublic healthCommunity Foundation of the Ozarks
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
