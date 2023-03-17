© 2023 KSMU Radio
Engaging the Community
Grand Street pedestrian underpass expected to be finished in May as other projects on campus continue

By Michele Skalicky
Published March 17, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT
Temple Hall. Missouri State University -- Temple Halljpg
Michele Skalicky
/
Temple Hall at Missouri State University

Missouri State University President Clif Smart gives an update on construction projects on campus.

In this episode of Engaging the Community, MSU President Clif Smart discusses construction projects on campus, expected completion dates, why the projects are needed and what benefits they'll provide to students and the community. Two of those are the underground pedestrian crosswalk on Grand St. and the renovation of Blunt Hall, formerly called Temple Hall.

You can hear the show by clicking on the "listen" button above.

Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
