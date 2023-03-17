Grand Street pedestrian underpass expected to be finished in May as other projects on campus continue
Missouri State University President Clif Smart gives an update on construction projects on campus.
In this episode of Engaging the Community, MSU President Clif Smart discusses construction projects on campus, expected completion dates, why the projects are needed and what benefits they'll provide to students and the community. Two of those are the underground pedestrian crosswalk on Grand St. and the renovation of Blunt Hall, formerly called Temple Hall.
