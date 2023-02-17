City of Springfield's purchase of Hammons Field will benefit Missouri State Bears Baseball, says MSU president
Springfield City Council approved a $12 million purchase agreement Tuesday, which includes the stadium and surrounding parking lots as well as a long term lease agreement with the Springfield Cardinals. The agreement also required the city to commit to $4 million in improvements to Hammons Field.
In this segment of KSMU's Engaging the Community Series, Missouri State University President Clif Smart discusses the importance of Hammons Field to the MSU baseball program and what the City of Springfield's purchase of the stadium will mean for the university.
