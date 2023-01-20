© 2023 KSMU Radio
Engaging the Community
MSU President Clif Smart encouraged by Missouri Governor Mike Parson's proposed budget for higher education

By Michele Skalicky
Published January 20, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST
In his State of the State Address Wednesday, Governor Parson proposed a seven percent increase in core funding for higher education.

In this episode of Engaging the Community, MSU President Clif Smart breaks down where funding for the university comes from. He also discusses the current state of the university's finances and what MSU officials are watching as the current Missouri Legislative session unfolds.

You can play the episode by clicking the "Listen" button above.

Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
