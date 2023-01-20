MSU President Clif Smart encouraged by Missouri Governor Mike Parson's proposed budget for higher education
In his State of the State Address Wednesday, Governor Parson proposed a seven percent increase in core funding for higher education.
In this episode of Engaging the Community, MSU President Clif Smart breaks down where funding for the university comes from. He also discusses the current state of the university's finances and what MSU officials are watching as the current Missouri Legislative session unfolds.
You can play the episode by clicking the "Listen" button above.