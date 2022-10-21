MSU has carved out a space for independent, local news. Here's why.
In this episode of our monthly program, Engaging the Community, we hear from Missouri State University President Clif Smart on why the university has carved out a space for local, independent news.
The university has been home to Ozarks Public Broadcasting—which includes KSMU-Ozarks Public Radio—for decades. More recently, it provided the nonprofit digital news outlet, The Daily Citizen, a facility on campus to use for its operations.
You can play the episode by clicking the "Listen" button above.