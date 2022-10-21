© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
It’s not too late to support our Fall Fundraiser! Make your pledge of support today!
Engaging the Community
Engaging the Community

MSU has carved out a space for independent, local news. Here's why.

Published October 21, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT
Camera lens
Rob Owen-Wahl
/
Pixabay, used with permission

In this episode of our monthly program, Engaging the Community, we hear from Missouri State University President Clif Smart on why the university has carved out a space for local, independent news.

The university has been home to Ozarks Public Broadcasting—which includes KSMU-Ozarks Public Radio—for decades. More recently, it provided the nonprofit digital news outlet, The Daily Citizen, a facility on campus to use for its operations.

You can play the episode by clicking the "Listen" button above.

Engaging the Community