MSU restructures its leadership, with a focus on unique strengths, opportunities

In our monthly program Engaging the Community, we talk with two of Missouri State University's top officials: MSU president Clif Smart and the new executive president, Zora Mulligan.

Mulligan was previously the Commissioner of Higher Education in Missouri Governor Mike Parson's administration. In this episode of the program, we ask how her unique experience could play into the university's future—and what she sees as MSU's strengths and areas ripe for growth.

You can play the episode by clicking the "Listen" button above.