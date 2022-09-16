© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Engaging the Community
Engaging the Community

MSU restructures its leadership, with a focus on unique strengths, opportunities

Published September 16, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT
Missouri State University
MSU
/
Carrington Hall, center, houses the administration of Missouri State University.

In our monthly program Engaging the Community, we talk with two of Missouri State University's top officials: MSU president Clif Smart and the new executive president, Zora Mulligan.

Mulligan was previously the Commissioner of Higher Education in Missouri Governor Mike Parson's administration. In this episode of the program, we ask how her unique experience could play into the university's future—and what she sees as MSU's strengths and areas ripe for growth.

You can play the episode by clicking the "Listen" button above.

Engaging the Community