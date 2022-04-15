With latest federal appropriations, MSU injects major funding into science and health programs

In this episode of our monthly program Engaging the Community, Missouri State University President Clif Smart talks with KSMU's Jennifer Moore about the latest appropriations MSU secured in the upcoming federal budget—and what that means for the Springfield and West Plains communities.

The university is set to receive $56 million in federal funding for specific projects, Smart said. On top of that, MSU's partners at the Jordan Valley Innovation Center will receive about $28 million to work on projects related to manufacturing and design, including work for the U.S. Department of Defense.

Hear to the conversation by clicking the "Listen" button above.

