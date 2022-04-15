© 2022 KSMU Radio
Engaging the Community
With latest federal appropriations, MSU injects major funding into science and health programs

Published April 15, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT
Aerial view of Missouri State University

In this episode of our monthly program Engaging the Community, Missouri State University President Clif Smart talks with KSMU's Jennifer Moore about the latest appropriations MSU secured in the upcoming federal budget—and what that means for the Springfield and West Plains communities.

The university is set to receive $56 million in federal funding for specific projects, Smart said. On top of that, MSU's partners at the Jordan Valley Innovation Center will receive about $28 million to work on projects related to manufacturing and design, including work for the U.S. Department of Defense.

Hear to the conversation by clicking the "Listen" button above.

Jennifer Moore
As News Director, Jennifer oversees news gathering and production for KSMU-Ozarks Public Radio; in her role as Content Coordinator, she makes sure all programs on KSMU, including those produced locally, nationally, and internationally, flow seamlessly over the air. She trains the student reporters and announcers and hosts the monthly program Engaging the Community. Follow her on Twitter @jennwritesmoore.
See stories by Jennifer Moore