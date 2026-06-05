Arts News June 5, 2026
Bestselling author comes to Springfield, new music from Matteson Gregory, MSU graduate students begin work on a feature film and a remembrance of an Ozarks champion.
June 5 - Planet of the Apes (1968) at The Moxie
June 5 - Sister Lucille at Tie & Timber Beer Co.
June 5 - Springfield Regional Arts Council’s First Friday Art Walk at various locations in Downtown Springfield
June 5 - Henry Cho: The Empty Nest tour at the Gillioz
June 6 - Pickwick Street Fair at Cherry and Pickwick in the Rountree neighborhood in Springfield
June 11 - CJ Leede book tour at 4 by 4 Brewing in Galloway
June 11 - King's Brass Free Concert at King's Way United Methodist Church in Springfield