Arts News June 5, 2026

June 5 - Planet of the Apes (1968) at The Moxie

June 5 - Sister Lucille at Tie & Timber Beer Co.

June 5 - Springfield Regional Arts Council’s First Friday Art Walk at various locations in Downtown Springfield

June 5 - Henry Cho: The Empty Nest tour at the Gillioz

June 6 - Pickwick Street Fair at Cherry and Pickwick in the Rountree neighborhood in Springfield

June 11 - CJ Leede book tour at 4 by 4 Brewing in Galloway

June 11 - King's Brass Free Concert at King's Way United Methodist Church in Springfield

