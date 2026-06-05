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Arts News

Arts News June 5, 2026

By Jimmy Rea
Published June 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
ShowMe Poetry

Bestselling author comes to Springfield, new music from Matteson Gregory, MSU graduate students begin work on a feature film and a remembrance of an Ozarks champion.

June 5 - Planet of the Apes (1968) at The Moxie

June 5 - Sister Lucille at Tie & Timber Beer Co.

June 5 - Springfield Regional Arts Council’s First Friday Art Walk at various locations in Downtown Springfield

June 5 - Henry Cho: The Empty Nest tour at the Gillioz

June 6 - Pickwick Street Fair at Cherry and Pickwick in the Rountree neighborhood in Springfield

June 11 - CJ Leede book tour at 4 by 4 Brewing in Galloway  

June 11 - King's Brass Free Concert at King's Way United Methodist Church in Springfield

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
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