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Arts News

Arts News May 29, 2026

By Jimmy Rea
Published May 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
Revello Records

National recognition for murals in Springfield, a blues festival helping community members in need, and new music from Annabelle Eve, David J. Hinson and Robert J. Martin.

May 29 - Rendezvous en Pointe at The Savoy Ballroom

May 29 & 30 - Love the Mother exhibition by Jenny Green at SMAC Art Center in Hollister

May 29 & 30 - Folky Fish Festival at Maramec State Park in St. James

May 29-31 - Tremendicon at Oasis Hotel and Convention Center

May 30 - 11th Annual Plotline Student Film Showcase at the Historic Fox Theatre

May 31 - Fifth-Sunday Hymn-Sing at First Christian Church in Mt. Vernon

May 31 - Gigs in the Garden: Annabelle Moore at Peace Through People Pavilion

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
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