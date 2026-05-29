Arts News May 29, 2026

May 29 - Rendezvous en Pointe at The Savoy Ballroom

May 29 & 30 - Love the Mother exhibition by Jenny Green at SMAC Art Center in Hollister

May 29 & 30 - Folky Fish Festival at Maramec State Park in St. James

May 29-31 - Tremendicon at Oasis Hotel and Convention Center

May 30 - 11th Annual Plotline Student Film Showcase at the Historic Fox Theatre

May 31 - Fifth-Sunday Hymn-Sing at First Christian Church in Mt. Vernon

May 31 - Gigs in the Garden: Annabelle Moore at Peace Through People Pavilion

