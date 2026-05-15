Arts News May 15, 2026
Music from Alyssa Galvan, Springfield Ballet continues 50th season with “Beauty and the Beast,” Episode 6 of “The Life and Times of Curtis Lee” from Ozarks Anthology, Gigs in the Garden and more!
May 16 - Indigo Basics with Rachel Miller at Wild Arts Learning
May 15 - Dallas Jones presents Hot 90's Country Night at Tie and Timber Beer Co.
May 15 - 17 - Springfield Ballet presents "Beauty & the Beast" at the Landers Theatre
May 15 & 17 - Ozarks Lyric Opera presents "Dream Big" at the Gillioz
May 16 - Indigo Basics with Rachel Miller at Wild Arts Learning
May 16 - Live from Downtown (Springfield) at Park Central Square featuring Cruel Summer: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
May 20 - Movie Matinee: "Back to the Future" at the Gillioz
May 20 - Spaceslam: A Musical Poetry Presentation at Moontown Sound