© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Arts News

Arts News May 15, 2026

By Jimmy Rea,
Mavis Parks
Published May 15, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
gigs in the garden

Music from Alyssa Galvan, Springfield Ballet continues 50th season with “Beauty and the Beast,” Episode 6 of “The Life and Times of Curtis Lee” from Ozarks Anthology, Gigs in the Garden and more!

May 16 - Indigo Basics with Rachel Miller at Wild Arts Learning  

May 15 - Dallas Jones presents Hot 90's Country Night at Tie and Timber Beer Co.

May 15 - 17 - Springfield Ballet presents "Beauty & the Beast" at the Landers Theatre

May 15 & 17 - Ozarks Lyric Opera presents "Dream Big" at the Gillioz

May 16 - Indigo Basics with Rachel Miller at Wild Arts Learning  

May 16 - Live from Downtown (Springfield) at Park Central Square featuring Cruel Summer: A Tribute to Taylor Swift

May 20 - Movie Matinee: "Back to the Future" at the Gillioz

May 20 - Spaceslam: A Musical Poetry Presentation at Moontown Sound

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
See stories by Jimmy Rea
Mavis Parks
See stories by Mavis Parks