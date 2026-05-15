Arts News May 15, 2026

May 16 - Indigo Basics with Rachel Miller at Wild Arts Learning

May 15 - Dallas Jones presents Hot 90's Country Night at Tie and Timber Beer Co.

May 15 - 17 - Springfield Ballet presents "Beauty & the Beast" at the Landers Theatre

May 15 & 17 - Ozarks Lyric Opera presents "Dream Big" at the Gillioz

May 16 - Indigo Basics with Rachel Miller at Wild Arts Learning

May 16 - Live from Downtown (Springfield) at Park Central Square featuring Cruel Summer: A Tribute to Taylor Swift

May 20 - Movie Matinee: "Back to the Future" at the Gillioz

May 20 - Spaceslam: A Musical Poetry Presentation at Moontown Sound

