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Arts News

Arts News March 20, 2026

By Jimmy Rea
Published March 20, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
Jym Wilson

The Ozarks Lyric Opera’s artistic director heads to the Met, Devising Original Theatre Springfield makes a call for Playwright’s Playground participants, the Queen City Shout founder discusses the event, a remembrance of local musician Rik Thomas, and music from Coyote Bait, The Shandies and Big Smith.

Through March 28 - Color That Sings by Tom Beale at Obelisk Gallery
March 21 - AICS Annual Meeting Powwow at the Springfield Dream Center
March 21 - Ozarks Bella Donna at Hold Fast
March 22 - Benefit show for the fallen Christian County Sheriff's Department Deputies at the Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
March 23 - 29 - 15th Annual Queen City Shout! at various venues in Springfield  
March 24 - Drum Shed with Mya Cymbaluk at Palen Music Center 
March 25 - An audition workshop for THE CLAW at The Judy

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
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