Arts News March 20, 2026
The Ozarks Lyric Opera’s artistic director heads to the Met, Devising Original Theatre Springfield makes a call for Playwright’s Playground participants, the Queen City Shout founder discusses the event, a remembrance of local musician Rik Thomas, and music from Coyote Bait, The Shandies and Big Smith.
Through March 28 - Color That Sings by Tom Beale at Obelisk Gallery
March 21 - AICS Annual Meeting Powwow at the Springfield Dream Center
March 21 - Ozarks Bella Donna at Hold Fast
March 22 - Benefit show for the fallen Christian County Sheriff's Department Deputies at the Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
March 23 - 29 - 15th Annual Queen City Shout! at various venues in Springfield
March 24 - Drum Shed with Mya Cymbaluk at Palen Music Center
March 25 - An audition workshop for THE CLAW at The Judy