Arts News March 13, 2026
Springfield Little Theatre opens “Sweeney Todd,” Nick, Ruell and Ned reunite for a special show at the historic Fox Theatre, Soundcheck with Jess Balisle and Eric Leick, watercolor as meditation, and music from Drifter’s Mile.
March 13 - Candlelight: A String Quartet Tribute to Taylor Swift at Drury's Stone Chapel
March 13 - Studio Live Social Hour with Eric Leick at BrewCo in downtown Springfield
March 13 - Brad Williams Tall Tales Tour at Hammons Hall
March 13 - 29 - “Sweeney Todd” at The Landers Theatre in downtown Springfield
March 14 - Watercolor as Meditation at Wild Arts Learning
March 14 - Nic, Ruell, and Ned the Band at the Fox Theatre in downtown Springfield
March 18 - “Girlfriends” at The Moxie inn downtown Springfield