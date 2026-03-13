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Arts News

Arts News March 13, 2026

By Jimmy Rea,
Jessica BalisleMavis Parks
Published March 13, 2026 at 11:01 AM CDT
SMAC

Springfield Little Theatre opens “Sweeney Todd,” Nick, Ruell and Ned reunite for a special show at the historic Fox Theatre, Soundcheck with Jess Balisle and Eric Leick, watercolor as meditation, and music from Drifter’s Mile.

March 13 - Candlelight: A String Quartet Tribute to Taylor Swift at Drury's Stone Chapel
March 13 - Studio Live Social Hour with Eric Leick at BrewCo in downtown Springfield
March 13 - Brad Williams Tall Tales Tour at Hammons Hall 
March 13 - 29 - “Sweeney Todd” at The Landers Theatre in downtown Springfield
March 14 - Watercolor as Meditation at Wild Arts Learning
March 14 - Nic, Ruell, and Ned the Band at the Fox Theatre in downtown Springfield
March 18 - “Girlfriends” at The Moxie inn downtown Springfield

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
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Jessica Balisle
Jessica Gray Balisle, a Springfield native, grew up listening to KSMU. When she's not wrangling operations and compliance issues, she co-hosts live music show Studio Live and produces arts and culture stories. Jessica plays bass in local band the Hook Knives. She and her husband Todd live with their two cats, Ellie and Jean-Ralphio, and way too many house plants.
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Mavis Parks
See stories by Mavis Parks