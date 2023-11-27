© 2023 KSMU Radio
Coming soon to Springfield Art Museum: Arts Council's 2023 $100 & Under Holiday Art Market

By Randy Stewart
Published November 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST
Courtesy Springfield Regional Arts Council

This local celebration of creativity and craftsmanship takes place at the Springfield Art Museum during the December First Friday Art Walk.

Leslie Forrester, Executive Director of the Springfield Regional Arts Council, visited KSMU's "Arts News" to promote the Arts Council's 2023 "$100 and Under Holiday Art Market," taking place during the First Friday Art Walk on December 1 at the Springfield Art Museum (1111 E. Brookside Drive) from 5 to 8 p.m.

This event showcases the talent of 30 local artists, featuring an eclectic mix of media, styles and forms. Attendees can expect to find a variety of affordable art pieces, perfect for holiday gift-giving or adding a touch of creativity to their own spaces. Media include ceramic art and pottery, photography, paintings and prints, woodturning, jewelry, leather goods, handmade lifestyle bags (e.g., fanny packs, crossbody, bike bags), cards, books, sculptural and ornamental pieces.

It’s not just a market; it's a celebration of local creativity and craftsmanship. Admission is free and open to the public. For information visit springfieldarts.org or follow the Arts Council at @springfieldarts.

Randy Stewart
Randy Stewart joined the full-time KSMU staff in June 1978 after working part-time as a student announcer/producer for two years. His job has evolved from Music Director in the early days to encompassing production of a wide range of arts-related programming and features for KSMU, including the online and Friday morning Arts News. Stewart assists volunteer producers John Darkhorse (Route 66 Blues Express), Lee Worman (The Gold Ring), and Emily Higgins (The Mulberry Tree) with the production of their programs. He's also become the de facto "Voice of KSMU" in recent years due to the many hours per day he’s heard doing local station breaks. Stewart’s record of service on behalf of the Springfield arts community earned him the Springfield Regional Arts Council's Ozzie Award in 2006.
