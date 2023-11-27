Coming soon to Springfield Art Museum: Arts Council's 2023 $100 & Under Holiday Art Market

Leslie Forrester, Executive Director of the Springfield Regional Arts Council, visited KSMU's "Arts News" to promote the Arts Council's 2023 "$100 and Under Holiday Art Market," taking place during the First Friday Art Walk on December 1 at the Springfield Art Museum (1111 E. Brookside Drive) from 5 to 8 p.m.

This event showcases the talent of 30 local artists, featuring an eclectic mix of media, styles and forms. Attendees can expect to find a variety of affordable art pieces, perfect for holiday gift-giving or adding a touch of creativity to their own spaces. Media include ceramic art and pottery, photography, paintings and prints, woodturning, jewelry, leather goods, handmade lifestyle bags (e.g., fanny packs, crossbody, bike bags), cards, books, sculptural and ornamental pieces.

It’s not just a market; it's a celebration of local creativity and craftsmanship. Admission is free and open to the public. For information visit springfieldarts.org or follow the Arts Council at @springfieldarts.