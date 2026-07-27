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Stories from the Archives

Meramec Caverns

By Haley Frizzle-Green
Published July 27, 2026 at 6:57 AM CDT
"World's Only Drive In Cave," Meramec Caverns on Route 66, circa 1940
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia
"World's Only Drive In Cave," Meramec Caverns on Route 66, circa 1940

Host and archivist Haley Frizzle-Green brings us the story of an iconic Missouri tourist cave.

Meramec Caverns had a long and varied history before becoming the popular tourist attraction we know today. First used as shelter by the Osage, the cave later attracted gold-seeking French explorers.

Meramec Caverns barn advertisement, no date
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia
Meramec Caverns barn advertisement, no date

During the Civil War, the caverns offered a vast supply of saltpeter, a key ingredient for making gunpowder. From then on, it was known as Saltpeter Cave. By the end of the 19th century, “cave parties” brought locals inside to escape the summer heat. It wasn’t until 1933 that businessman Lester Dill bought the property and opened Meramec Caverns.

"Jesse James' hideout inside Meramec Caverns, no date
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia
"Jesse James' hideout inside Meramec Caverns, no date

Known as a marketing extraordinaire, Dill promoted the cave using bumper stickers, souvenirs, and barns along the highway. Whether he billed it as the “World’s Only Drive-In Cave,” or “Jesse James’ Hideout,” Meramec Caverns became one of the most visited tourist attractions on Route 66.

Cave dance inside Meramec Caverns, circa 1950
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Cave dance inside Meramec Caverns, circa 1950
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia
Meramec Caverns entrance, circa 1940
2 of 3  — entrance_1940s.jpg
Meramec Caverns entrance, circa 1940
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia
Submarine Room inside Meramec Caverns, 1947
3 of 3  — submarine room_1947.jpg
Submarine Room inside Meramec Caverns, 1947
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia

Collections like the Lester B. Dill Collection at the State Historical Society of Missouri contain several photographs of Meramec Caverns, many of which have been digitized on our website.

To explore this collection and more, visit the Springfield Research Center inside MSU’s Meyer Library or find us online at SHSMO.org.

Stories from the Archives
Haley Frizzle-Green
See stories by Haley Frizzle-Green