Meramec Caverns had a long and varied history before becoming the popular tourist attraction we know today. First used as shelter by the Osage, the cave later attracted gold-seeking French explorers.

State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia Meramec Caverns barn advertisement, no date

During the Civil War, the caverns offered a vast supply of saltpeter, a key ingredient for making gunpowder. From then on, it was known as Saltpeter Cave. By the end of the 19th century, “cave parties” brought locals inside to escape the summer heat. It wasn’t until 1933 that businessman Lester Dill bought the property and opened Meramec Caverns.

State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia "Jesse James' hideout inside Meramec Caverns, no date

Known as a marketing extraordinaire, Dill promoted the cave using bumper stickers, souvenirs, and barns along the highway. Whether he billed it as the “World’s Only Drive-In Cave,” or “Jesse James’ Hideout,” Meramec Caverns became one of the most visited tourist attractions on Route 66.

1 of 3 — cave dance_c1950.jpg Cave dance inside Meramec Caverns, circa 1950 State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia 2 of 3 — entrance_1940s.jpg Meramec Caverns entrance, circa 1940 State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia 3 of 3 — submarine room_1947.jpg Submarine Room inside Meramec Caverns, 1947 State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia

Collections like the Lester B. Dill Collection at the State Historical Society of Missouri contain several photographs of Meramec Caverns, many of which have been digitized on our website.

To explore this collection and more, visit the Springfield Research Center inside MSU’s Meyer Library or find us online at SHSMO.org.