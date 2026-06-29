Located along Route 66 near Rolla, Stony Dell resort attracted visitors and locals alike. The property opened in the summer of 1932 by Vernon Prewett and offered cabins, a restaurant, and a bathhouse.

State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia Stony Dell bathhouse, circa 1930s

The resort’s main attraction, however, was the 100-foot spring-fed pool. Using nearby materials, the buildings consisted of stacked stone and giraffe rock architecture. Stony Dell hosted live entertainment including beauty contests, swimming races, and diving shows. By 1935, the resort added a park and picnic area, a souvenir shop, and a wellhouse advertising fresh artisanal water.

The property changed hands multiple times in the 1950s and was eventually sold to the Missouri State Highway Department. In the mid-1960s, Stony Dell was demolished to make way for Interstate 44.

State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia Stony Dell cabins, no date

Several photographs of Stony Dell can be found in the John F. Bradbury Postcard Collection. The collection contains over 4,000 postcards and features images of Missouri towns, rivers, resorts, and scenes along Route 66.

To explore this collection and more, visit the Springfield Research Center inside MSU’s Meyer Library or find us online at SHSMO.org.