Workers Protest Racial Inequality On Day Of National Strike

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of workers are rallying outside the Trump International Hotel in Manhattan and the Massachusetts Statehouse to protest systemic racism and economic inequality.

The efforts are part of a nationwide strike that organizers hoped would involve tens of thousands of people walking off the job. Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” the protest was arranged by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen U.S. cities. A labor group that supports raising the U.S. minimum wage to $15 an hour said about 1,500 janitors in San Francisco walked off their jobs.