Weekend Outlook October 4-6, 2019

Friends of the Garden and Farmers Market of the Ozarks will host Romance in the Garden: A Taste of Market Merry-Ment Friday and Saturday night (10/4-10/5) from 6 to 9 at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden, 2400 S. Scenic. The garden will be decorated with ambient lights, and you’ll hear acoustic music by guitarist, Shannon Stine, Friday and harpist, Drew Holt, Saturday. You’ll have the option to sample cuisine from local chefs.

Make pumpkin centerpieces during the “Garden Nights Out” program Friday night (10/4) at 7 at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center. The cost is $30 per person or $45 per couple.

Harvest Fest continues through October 27 on weekends at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park, 3825 W. Farm Rd. 146 in Springfield. The event features a corn maze, the Haunted Trail, a pumpkin patch, inflatables, carnival games and more. Hours Saturdays are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6.

The program, “Babes in the Woods: Fall Fun” will be held Friday and Saturday morning (10/4-10/5) at 9:30 for kids two-years-old and younger at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center.

First Friday Art Walk is Friday night (10/4) from 6 to 10 at locations in downtown Springfield. .

Tumble 2019 is Friday night (10/4) from 6 to 10 on Park Central Square in Springfield and will feature the Springfield-based band, SALT.

Celebrate the National Day of the People's Republic of China with visiting students from Ningxia University during First Friday Art Walk. The event will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 Friday night (10/4) at the Jim D. Morris Center, 301 S. Jefferson in Springfield. Learn more here.

The MO State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science will host Public Observing Night at NASA Observatory near Marshfield Friday night (10/4) from 7 to 10.

Pro Musica will present the Brentano String Quartet Friday night (10/4) at 7 at First Presbyterian Church, 509 S. Pearl in Joplin. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

The 53rd Annual Carthage Maple Leaf Festival continues through October 27 in Carthage with a variety of activities.

The Buffalo Fall Festival Craft Show will be held Friday and Saturday (10/4-10/5) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Greasy Creek General Store, 5 Ozark Trl. in Buffalo.

The 2019 Ozark Arts and Crafts Show is Friday through Sunday (10/4-10/6) at Finley River Park in Ozark. Hours Friday and Saturday are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ozarks Fall Farm Fest is Friday and Saturday (10/4-10/5) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday (10/6) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

Harvest Homecoming is Friday and Saturday (10/4-10/5) on the square in downtown Harrison, Arkansas featuring crafts, food, live music, performances, a car show and more.

MSU women’s volleyball will host UNI Friday night (10/4) and Drake Saturday night (10/5) at 6 at Hammons Student Center.

The Missouri State Hockey Bears will host Colorado Friday and Saturday night (10/4-10/5) at 7 at Jordan Valley Ice Park.

The Ozarks Mini Maker Faire is Saturday (10/5) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at OTC in Springfield.

Rogersville Farmer’s Market is holding its final market of the year Saturday (10/5), and it’s hosting a Harvest Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rogersville Community Park, 270 County Line Rd.

The Drury University men’s soccer team will host McKendree Friday night (10/4) at 7:30 and Southern Indiana Sunday afternoon (10/6) at 2:30 at Curry Sports Complex in Springfield.

The Drury University women’s soccer team will host McKendree Friday (10/4) at 5 p.m. and Southern Indiana Sunday (10/6) at noon at Curry Sports Complex in Springfield.

The Friends of the Laclede County Library Fall Book Sale continues Friday and Saturday (10/4-10/5) at the Lebanon Laclede County Library.

The GLO Center will present The Spooktacular Talent Show Friday night (10/4) at 7 at The Grove, 401 N. Boonville in Springfield. There’s a suggested $5 donation.

The 21st Biennial Quilt Show is Friday and Saturday (10/4-10/5) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Joplin Memorial Hall, 212 W. 8th in Joplin. Admission is $7.

The Autumn Native Plant Sale is Saturday (10/5) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center, 2400 S. Scenic in Springfield.

The Ozarko Marching Festival is Saturday (10/5) at MSU’s Plaster Stadium. Tickets for the high school marching band competition are $12 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens.

The City of Neosho Fall Festival is Saturday (10/5) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday (10/6) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Republic Pumpkin Daze is Saturday (10/5) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Republic. The event features booths, live music, giant produce and more.

A Fall Spring Hike will be held Saturday afternoon (10/5) at 1 at Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon. The hike is a little over a mile and will start at the nature center.

Tours of Boxley Mill at the Buffalo National River will be held Saturday and Sunday (10/5-10/6) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 2019 Downtown Open is Saturday (10/5) in downtown Springfield. Downtown Springfield will be transformed into a mini golf course for a day.

Celebrate the second birthday of Tiger-Lily, the two-headed snake at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, 483 Hatchery Rd. in Branson, Saturday morning (10/5) at 10. There will be crafts for kids, photo opportunities and cupcakes. Learn more here.

Kids in preschool through second grade are invited to “Pumpkin Science” Saturday morning (10/5) at 10:30 at the Library Center.

“Pumpkin Dissection” for kids in grades four to eight will start Saturday afternoon (10/5) at 1:30 at the Library Center.

The MO State University softball team will host St. Louis Saturday (10/5) noon, Missouri Saturday night at 6 and Evangel Sunday (10/6) at 2 at Killian Stadium in Springfield.

Missouri State University women’s soccer will host Drake Saturday (10/5) at 1 at Allison South Stadium.

Missouri State University’s baseball team will host Wichita State Saturday night (10/5) at 6 at Hammons Field.

A Neosho Historic Schoolhouse program is Saturday and Sunday (10/5-10/6) at 1 at the school in Neosho that George Washington Carver attended. A park ranger from George Washington Carver National Monument will lead the program. Learn more here.

Fishing 101, for families, will be held Saturday (10/5) at 1 at the Walter Woods Conservation Area, 7129 Dutch Elm Dr. in Joplin. Registration is required.

The North Arkansas College Battle of the Bands is Saturday night (10/5) at 7 at the Bill Baker Amphitheater.

The MSU Choral Gala will be held Saturday night (10/5) at 5:30 at Hotel Vandivort, 305 E. Walnut in downtown Springfield. The evening will include dinner, entertainment and a silent and live auction.

Old Crow Medicine Show with special guest, Charlie Worsham, will be in concert Saturday night (10/5) at 8 at The Auditorium in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Learn more here.

The 2nd Annual Evangel University Car Show & Cruise will be held Saturday morning (10/5) from 8 to noon at the university, 1111 N. Glenstone. Proceeds will go towards scholarships for Evangel students.

The Wizarding Run and Downtown Joplin Fall Festival will be held Saturday (10/5) from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Joplin. Distances include a 5K and a one mile fun run.

Lost & Found’s Game Day: The Ultimate Indoor Tailgate is Saturday night (10/5) from 6 to 9 at Springfield Brewing Company, 305 S. Market in Springfield. Tickets are $25 and include a drink, a commemorative glass and unlimited tailgate food.

The 25th Annual Victory Ride + Cruise In is Saturday (10/5) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting on Commercial Street. Proceeds from the motorcycle ride will benefit Victory Mission.

The Valhalla Marching Band Festival is Saturday (10/5) at Parkview High School’s JFK Stadium, 516 W. Meadowmere in Springfield.

Adults are invited to see a horror movie each Saturday night this month at the Park Central Branch Library. This Saturday night (10/5) at 5, watch the 1935 film, “Mad Love.”

The Grand Country 5K and Half Marathon to benefit Branson Public Schools is Saturday (10/5) at 7 a.m. at Branson Landing.

The MSU Arena presents Shinedown Saturday night (10/5) at 6:15 with special guests, Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria and Savage After Midnight. Learn more here.

Touch a Truck is Saturday night (10/5) from 6 to 8 at Redeemer Lutheran, 2852 S. Dayton in Springfield. There will be lots of trucks for kids to see up close.

Blues artist, Eli Cook, will be in concert Sunday night (10/6) at 7 at the Historic Lyric Theater in Harrison, Arkansas.

The 2015 film, “The Mask You Live In,” will be shown Sunday (10/6) at 6 p.m. at the Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell in Springfield. Following the movie, Project HEAL will present a panel discussion. Admission is free.

The Moxie Cinema’s OnStage Series will present “Fleabag” Sunday afternoon (10/6) at 4 at the Moxie, 305 S. Campbell in downtown Springfield. The play was filmed in September at the West End in London. Admission is $20.

Pianist Dr. Heeguin Kim will present a concert Sunday afternoon (10/6) at 3:30 in Ellis Recital Hall.

Gigs in the Garden Sunday (10/6) at 2 will feature the musical duo, The Singer and the Songwriter at the Peace Through People Pavilion at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park, 2400 S. Scenic. Take lawn chairs or blankets. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

Primitive Skills Day is Sunday (10/6) from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. See demonstrations in flint knapping, bow and arrow construction, making cordage out of plant fibers, beadwork and fire making. Stop by anytime.

“Sunday Make ‘n Play,” for kids three-years-old to fourth grade, is Sunday (10/6) from 2 to 4 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library.

The Blessing of the Animals Ceremony and Mini Festival will be held Sunday afternoon (10/6) from 12:30 to 2:30 at Immaculate Conception, 2555 S. Fremont in Springfield.

The CARE (Castaway Animals Rescue) Farm Sanctuary, 7275 Farm Rd. 1190 in Aurora, will host an open house Sunday (10/6) from noon to 5 with a farm animal meet and greet, vegan-friendly snacks, hay rides and more.