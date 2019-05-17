Weekend Outlook May 17-19, 2019

Romance in the Garden is Friday night and Saturday night (5/17-5/18) from 7:30 to 9:30 at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden, 2400 S. Scenic in Springfield. Tiki torches and lanterns will light the pathway, and wishing lanterns will be available for purchase to float on the ponds. The cost is $10 per person or $15 per couple.

Roaring River State Park, 12716 Farm Rd. 2239 in Cassville, is hosting bluegrass concerts Friday nights in May at 7 p.m. at the amphitheater.

“The Art of Conservation: A Visit with Ding Darling” will be held Friday night (5/17) at 7 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Learn about the cartoonist who is considered by many to be one of the most influential members of the modern conservation movement from reenactor, Tom Milligan. Registration is required.

The Missouri State Baseball Bears will host Valparaiso Friday night (5/17) at 6:30 and Saturday (5/18) at 2 at Hammons Field. Learn more here.

The Little Acorns program, “Busy Birds,” for kids three to six-years-old, will be held Friday morning (5/17) at 10:30 at the Walter Woods Conservation Area, 7129 Dutch Elm Dr. in Joplin.

The Freeman Joplin Memorial Run is Friday and Saturday (5/17-5/18) in Joplin with a half marathon, a 10K, 5K and Kids Run.

The Science Sprouts program, “Lights, Mirrors, Action!” will be held Friday morning (5/17) at 10 at the Discovery Center of Springfield, 438 E. St. Louis.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “The Secret Garden” at the Landers Theatre, 311 E. Walnut, through Sunday (5/19).

Springfield Contemporary Theatre, 302 E. Pershing in Springfield, presents “Mrs. Warren’s Profession” through Sunday (5 19).

The Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit, Roots of Wisdom, is at the Missouri State University Meyer Library through May 24. The exhibit explores the ways in which traditional knowledge of indigenous communities and cutting-edge Western science are being applied.

Summer Reading kick-offs are being held at various Springfield-Greene County Library branches this weekend.

Click here to find a farmers’ market in Missouri near you.

May Festival of the Arts continues in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Events this weekend include a high school art show, the Chalk Art Street Festival, White Street Walk, a jazz concert, an Art Wall Reveal, a maker fair and more.

Kids Fishing Day and Nature Festival is Saturday (5/18) from 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. at Roaring River State Park in Cassville.

Dirt Day at Lafayette Park is Saturday (5/18) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with activities and demonstrations from garden professionals and clubs. There will be a plant exchange, information about green living, interactive garden art, a kids’ dinosaur dig and birdhouse painting.

Two-time Grammy-winner, John Prine, will give a concert Saturday night (5/18) at 8 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts. Find ticket information here.

Taco de SOMO is Saturday night (5/18) from 6 to 9. The taco competition will be held at Farmers Park, 2144 E. Republic Rd. in Springfield.

The annual Stomp the Blues Out of Homelessness Festival is Saturday (5/18) from 1 to 10 p.m. at the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, 220 W. Plainview Rd. Tickets are $25 in advance and $28 the day of the show.

A butterfly gardening workshop will start Saturday morning (5/18) at 10 at Farmers Park, 2144 E. Republic Rd.

Celebrate International Museum Day Saturday (5/18) at 1 at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. Learn about the park museum collections and see some of the artifacts housed there.

The second annual Burgers and Rides Cruise-In will be held Saturday (5/18) at 5 p.m. at 3118 S. Rangeline in Joplin.

A warbler walk will be held Saturday (5/18) at 8 a.m. at Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. It’s your chance to see migrating warblers. Take binoculars if you have them.

A wildlife photography program will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon.

Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon will host a Ranger Ride for bicyclists Saturday afternoon (5/18) at 1.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center invites anyone 18 and older to go on a four-mile hike at Little Sac Woods Conservation Area Saturday morning (5/18) at 8:15. Meet at the Nature Center and carpool. Registration is required.

Arts in the Park continues Saturday night (5/18) at 7 at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield with the University Community Band. Take blankets and lawn chairs.

The Nathan Boone Homestead State Historic Site in Ash Grove will host Kids on the Frontier Saturday (5/18) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn about the life of children growing up on the Missouri frontier. Historical activities will include candle dipping, rope making, dolly stick laundry, whitewashing and 1840s children’s games.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “Alice in Wonderland, Jr.” Saturday morning (5/18) at 10:30, 12:30 and 2:30 at the Landers Theatre, 311 E. Walnut.

The Fair Grove Branch Library presents Bluegrass in the Park, featuring Red Bridge Bluegrass, Saturday (5/18) from 1 to 3 in the park behind the library. The event will feature space-themed activities made with recycled household products for kids.

Moxie Mornings will be held Saturday morning (5/18) at 10 a.m. at the Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell in Springfield. The free program for kids two to six-years-old features an innovative short film and hands-on art making.

Pomme de Terre State Park in Pittsburg, MO will hold a bluebird house making workshop for kids Saturday (5/18) from 10 a.m. to noon.

Conservation TEENS, for kids 12 to 17-years-old, will learn to tie outdoor knots Saturday afternoon (5/18) at 1 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Registration is required.

Nixa Sucker Days is Friday and Saturday (5/17-5/18) in downtown Nixa. The event features a fine art showcase, a carnival, food trucks, petting zoo and pony rides, kids’ activities and more.

Prairie State Park in Mindenmines will host “Nature Bingo” Saturday (5/18) from 10 to 11 a.m.

Bennett Spring State Park, 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon, will host Storytime Saturdays through October 26th. Storytimes begin at 11 a.m. on Saturdays.

The Gigs in the Garden Concert Series continues Sunday (5/19) at the Peace through People Pavilion at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park, 2400 S. Scenic in Springfield. The 2 p.m. concert will feature Betsy Nace on flute and Jeremy Chesman on classical harp. Admission is free, but there’s a $10 suggested donation. Take blankets and lawn chairs.

Learn the history of the Springfield Police Department during a program Sunday afternoon (5/19) at 2 at the Library Station. The program for adults will be led by a man who served on the force for more than 21 years.

The Essentials Film Series at the Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell in Springfield, will feature the 1942 film, “Now, Voyager,” Sunday (5/19).