Weekend Outlook January 31-February 2, 2020

A Chinese cuisine presentation will be held at 10 Friday morning (1/31) in Siceluff Hall, Room 124 on the Missouri State University campus. Ningxia University faculty will talk about Chinese cuisine, from history to cooking techniques. It’s part of MSU’s celebration of the Chinese New Year.

A Chinese Dumpling Workshop will start at noon Friday (1/31) in Siceluff Hall, Room 124 on the Missouri State University campus.

The Gillioz Theatre, 325 Park Central East in Springfield, presents country singer, Aaron Watson, with CJ Solar Friday night (1/31) at 8. Learn more here.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “Wee Sing in Sillyville” Friday night (1/31) at 7, Saturday (2/1) at 2 and 4 and Sunday (2/2) at 2. Shows will be at the Judith Enyeart School of the Performing Arts, 237 S. Florence in Springfield. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students and $6 for children 12 and under.

The Springfield Regional Arts Council will host “The Arts & the Economy: A Morning Coffee Break” Friday morning (1/31) at 10:30 at the Creamery Arts Center, 411 N. Sherman Parkway. The conversation will focus on the impact of arts on economic, workforce and community development and the importance of art funding.

Chris Dunnaway, principal engineer with the City of Springfield, will present the seminar, “Daylighting of Jordan Creek,” Friday afternoon (1/31) at 2:30 in Temple Hall, Room 345 on the MSU campus.

The Missouri State University Lady Bears basketball team will host Bradley Friday night (1/31) at 7 at JQH Arena. Find out more here.

“Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic!” will be at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts Saturday (2/1) at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $65.

Friday night (1/31) is Teen Night from 6 to 8 at the Library Station. Kids in grades six through 12 are invited for games, crafts and special events.

“Flexible Itineraries: Far from the Madding Tourist Bus” is at the Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. 3rd St. in Joplin, through March 14.

The exhibit, “Anonymous Women: Camouflage and Calamity,” is at the Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. 3rd St. in Joplin, through March 7.

The Missouri State Ice Hockey Bears will host McKendree University Friday and Saturday night (1/31-2/1) at Jordan Valley Ice Park, 635 E. Trafficway in Springfield.

“Concerts and Conversation: Voter Engagement” will be held Friday night (1/31) at 6 at the Creamery Arts Center. The event will include live music and a conversation about voter engagement and inclusion issues in Springfield.

The MSU men’s basketball team will host Indiana State Saturday afternoon (2/1) at 3 at JQH Arena. Learn more here.

The program, “African American Trailblazers” will be held Saturday and Sunday (2/1-2/2) at 1 p.m. at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond.

The 2020 Chinese New Year Banquet and Show is Saturday night (2/1) at 5:30 in the Plaster Student Union Ballroom at Missouri State University. Tickets are $15 and are available for purchase in Carrington Hall, Room 110; on the second floor of the Plaster Student Union and in Glass Hall. The evening will include a show by Chinese students at MSU and authentic Chinese dishes.

People’s History Café will be held Saturday (2/1) at 11 at Timmons Temple in Silver Springs Park, 1100 N. Hampton in Springfield. The program will include a history skit and a panel discussion of African Americans in the medical profession.

Southern Missouri Arts Connection will host a garage sale Saturday and Sunday (2/1-2/2) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 17 Downing St. in Hollister. Funds will go towards a new community art center in historic Downing Street.

The Drury University women’s basketball team will host Maryville Saturday afternoon (2/1) at 1 at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

The Drury University men’s basketball team will host Maryville Saturday afternoon (2/1) at 3 at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

The program, “Conscious Parenting: From Chaos to Calm,” will be held Saturday morning (2/1) at 10 for adults at the Library Center. Childcare will be provided, and registration is required.

Prairie State Park will host a Bison Hike Saturday afternoon (2/1) at 1. The guided hike is two miles. Registration is required.

“Birds: Ducks at a Distance” will start Saturday morning (2/1) at 10:30 at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin for ages seven to 12. Kids will learn about migrating waterfowl. Registration is required.

“Birds: A Kickoff to Your Big Year” will be held Saturday morning (2/1) at 11 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Learn how you and your family can discover nature together while identifying birds.

Learn how to identify raptors during a program Saturday afternoon (2/1) at 2 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The program is for all ages, and no registration is required.

Valentine photos of your pets will be offered Saturday (2/1) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1329 Spur Dr. in Marshfield. The cost is $10, and proceeds go to HavaHeart Rescue.

Springfield Improv, 308 South Ave., presents “The Home Team” Saturday night (2/1) at 7:30 and “Comedy Open Mic” at 9.

FosterAdopt Connect will host the Tall & Small Ball Saturday afternoon (2/1) at 4 at the Discovery Center of Springfield. Proceeds will benefit foster youth and the families who care for them.

The Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton School will host the SEAS Casino Night 2020 Saturday night (2/1) at 6 at the Diamond Room, 2340 W. Grand in Springfield.

The MSU Lady Bears will host Illinois State Sunday afternoon (2/2) at 2 at JQH Arena. Learn more here.

Unity of Joplin will host the Joplin Native American Flute Circle Sunday (2/2) from 4 to 6 p.m. at 204 N. Jackson in Joplin. It’s open to anyone—those who play the flute and those who just want to listen.

Joplin’s Connect2Culture presents Voctave, an 11-member a cappella group, Sunday night (2/2) at 7:30 at the Joplin Performing Arts Center, 2104 Indiana Ave. in Joplin.

The program, “Little Voices,” for all ages, will be held Sunday afternoon (2/2) at 3 at the Library Station. The program will include stories, songs and other activities designed to inspire and support positive change. It’s an African American Read-In event.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield Musgrave Unit will host a Dodgeball Tournament Sunday (2/3) with games starting at 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Make ‘n Play will be held Sunday afternoon (2/2) from 2 to 4 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library. It’s for children three-years-old to grade four. Drop in for a hands-on, interactive experience with a maker, play and art focus.