Weekend Outlook April 5-7, 2019

Asia Fest, an Asian American Month banquet, will be held Friday night (4/5) at 5:30 in the Plaster Student Union Ballroom at Missouri State University. Tickets are $10.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre, 302 E. Pershing in downtown Springfield, presents “Freud’s Last Session” through April 14. It’s described as “a deeply touching play filled with humor and exploring the minds, hearts and souls of two brilliant men (Sigmund Freud and C.S. Lewis) addressing the greatest questions of all time.”

The musical, “Into the Woods,” continues through April 15 at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.

The Smithsonian traveling exhibit, “Roots of Wisdom,” continues through May 24 in Meyer Library at Missouri State. The exhibit explores the ways in which traditional knowledge of indigenous communities and cutting-edge Western science are being applied.

An Historic Quilt Exhibit is on display Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 28.

The exhibit, “Telling a People’s Story: African American Children’s Illustrated Literature,” is at the Missouri State University Meyer Library through May 22.

Springfield Little Theatre presents Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” through Sunday (4/7) at the Landers Theatre, 311 E. Walnut in downtown Springfield.

The First Friday Art Walk is Friday night (4/5) from 6 to 10 at 24 venues in downtown Springfield.

Seniors in the Central High School International Baccalaureate Art and film diploma programs will show their work Friday night (4/5). The exhibit, “Palette” will be held from 5 to 8 at Brick City Gallery, 215 W. Mill St., in downtown Springfield.

Springfield Regional Opera presents Bernstein’s “Candide” Friday night (4/5) at 7:30 at the Gillioz Theatre, 325 Park Central East in downtown Springfield.

John Heywood with the Missouri State University Department of Biology, will present the seminar, “Mating System Evolution in the Hairy Petunia,” Friday afternoon (4/5) at 4 in Temple Hall, Room 3.

Learn about Slavic Easter traditions and cuisines Friday night (4/5) from 5:30 to 8 at the MSU Morris Center, 301 S. Jefferson in downtown Springfield. Find out more here.

Violinist, Dr. David Hays, and Pianist, Dr. Minju Choi, will play works by Beethoven, Kreisler and Bartok Friday night (4/5) at 7:30 in Ellis Recital Hall on the Missouri State campus. Learn more here.

The Springfield Sister Cities Association will host the Cherry Blossom Kite and Pinata Festival Saturday (4/6) from 11 to 4 at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park. Admission is free, and you can take your own kites or build one for $5. Kids’ crafts will be offered at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center, and admission will be free during the festival to the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden.

Southern Missouri Arts Connection presents the Chalk Walk to prevent child abuse Saturday (4/6) in Downing Street in Hollister.

The 2019 Southwest Missouri Heart Walk will be held Saturday (4/6) in downtown Springfield.

National Zoo Lovers’ Day and Enrichment EGGstravaganza will be held Saturday (4/6) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dickerson Park Zoo, 1401 W. Norton Rd. in Springfield. There’s an admission fee.

Bennett Spring State Park will host a Spring Hike Saturday (4/6) at 1 p.m. at Bennett Spring State Park, 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon.

Bennett Spring State Park, 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon, will offer a guided 7.5-mile Natural Tunnel Hike Saturday (4/6) at 10 a.m.

Prairie State Park, 128 NW 150th Lane in Mindenmines, will host a Bison Hike Saturday morning (4/6) at 10 followed by an informational meeting about the park at noon. Registration for the hike is required.

The George O. White State Forest Nursery, 14027 Shafer Rd. in Licking, will host an Open House Saturday (4/6) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests can also learn about Missouri’s native trees and plants, see fishing demonstrations, meet Smokey Bear, watch a sawmill demonstration and talk with Missouri conservation experts. Hot dogs, chips and cookies will be served throughout the day. To sign up for a nursery tour, (573) 674-3229.

The MSU men’s soccer team will host Rockhurst University Saturday afternoon (4/6) at 1 and Central Methodist University at 5 p.m. at Allison South Stadium. Learn more here.

Tours of Giboney Cave at Doling Park will be offered Saturday (4/6). Choose from walking tours or a tunnel tour. The cost for the walking tours is $4 per person or $12 for a family of four and, for the tunnel tours, it’s $6 per person or $20 for a family of four. Registration is required by Friday (4/5).

A native plant sale and programs on native planting will be held Saturday (4/6) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way.

Blues, Brew and BBQ will be at Club Rodeo, 2032 W. Bennett in Springfield, Saturday (4/6) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield needs volunteers for the Park Day clean-up event Saturday morning (4/6) at 8:30. Pre-registration is required.

A 1.5-mile guided spring hike will be held Saturday morning (4/6) at 10 at the Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery, 483 Hatchery Rd. in Branson. Registration is required.

The Daughters without Mothers Spring Tea and Seminar will be held Saturday (4/6) at 1 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 925 E. Seminole in Springfield.

Women of all ages are invited to Ladies First, an educational event that focuses on health and wellness for mind, body and spirit, Saturday (4/6) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cox South. The event includes a variety of classes and health screenings.

The Alliance of Therapy Pets will host a Dog Wash fundraiser Saturday (4/6) at Patriot Auto Wash, 1835 W. Kingsley in Springfield, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Junior Auxiliary of Harrison, Arkansas will host the third annual Daddy Daughter Dance Saturday (4/6) at 5 p.m. at Fellowship Bible Church, 408 N. Ozark in Harrison.

The Buffalo National River and the North Central Arkansas Astronomical Society will host a Star Party Saturday night (4/6) from 8 to 10 at the Buffalo Point Launch.

The OMC Foundation’s Stronger than Cancer Fun Run and 5K will start at Parkway Center in West Plains Saturday night (4/6) at 5. Proceeds will go to the Emergency Fund at the OMC Cancer Treatment Center.

The West Plains Area Farmers Market will be open Saturday (4/6) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the pavilion on the south side of East Towne Village on Bill Virdon Blvd.

The Greater Springfield Farmers Market will be open Saturday morning (4/6) from 8 to noon in the southeast corner of the Battlefield Mall parking lot.

Farmers Market of the Ozarks will be open Saturday (4/6) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2144 E. Republic Rd.

Click here to find a farmers’ market in Missouri.

A Useful Plant Hike, part of the Primitive Skills Series, will be held Sunday (4/7) at 1 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way. Learn the folklore and modern uses of several Missouri plants.

The Neosho City Wide Garage Sale is Friday and Saturday (4/5-4/6). View an online map here.

The Glade Top Trail Run to raise money for the Pat Souder Henry Scholarship Fund at Ava High School will be held Saturday morning (4/6) at 9.

The exhibit, “Relics of the Titanic,” is at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum, 504 S. Schifferdecker in Joplin, through April 20.

See “The Emperor’s New Groove” Saturday (4/6) at 1 at the Christian County Library Ozark branch, 1005 N. 4th Ave.

The Little Acorns program, “Hooray for Hummingbirds,” for kids three to six-years-old, will be held Saturday morning (4/6) at 10:30 at the Walter Woods Conservation Area in Joplin.

“Reza: Edge of Illusion” will be at Joplin Memorial Hall, 212 W. 8th in Joplin, Saturday night (4/6) at 7:30.

STEAM Train, for kids in grades one through six, will be held Saturday (4/6) at 2 at the Library Station. Learn about birds will competing in challenges.

Guest pianist, Daniel Pesca, will join cellist, Daniel Ketter, to perform Faure’s Two Sonatas for Piano and Cello Saturday night (4/6) at 7:30 in Ellis Recital Hall. Learn more here.

The fifth annual Springfield Prom, a dance party for adults presented by the Springfield Sertoma Club, will be held Saturday night (4/6) at 8 at 601 E. St. Louis. Proceeds benefit kids in the Ozarks.

Storytime Saturdays will be held every Saturday through October 26 at 11 a.m. at Bennett Spring State Park, 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon.

The program, “Harry S. Truman: World War I Memories,” Saturday and Sunday afternoon (4/6-4/7) at 1 at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. Local World War I historian and re-enactor, Kavan Stull, will portray former President Truman and share Truman’s wartime memories.

The Springfield Dance Alliance presents “Seasons,” Saturday night (4/6) at 7 and Sunday afternoon (4/7) at 2:30 at the Historic Fox Theatre on Park Central Square in downtown Springfield.

The Show-Me Gourd Art Festival will be open to the public Saturday and Sunday (4/6-4/7) at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, 3001 N. Grant in Springfield. It will feature workshops, a live auction, vendors and more. Admission is $5, and kids under 12 get in free.

The Snug Neighborhood Associations present “Kickball!” a neighborhood kickball world championship, Sunday (4/7) from noon to dusk at Meador Park Sports Complex.

The Missouri State University women’s soccer team will host Evangel Sunday afternoon (4/7) at 1:30 and Missouri Southern State University Sunday at 3:30 at Allison South Stadium. Learn more here.

Bass Pro Shops’ Pre-1840’s Outdoor Days will be held Sunday (4/7) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lake Springfield Park, 5324 S. Kissick in Springfield. See demonstrations on Dutch oven cooking, blacksmithing, soap making, woodcarving and more.

Roaring River State Park, 12716 Farm Rd. 2239 in Cassville, will host a Wildflower Workshop Sunday (4/7) at 3. Learn how to identify wildflowers and about their historical and medicinal uses as well as wild edibles.

Me Too Springfield will host the Power Walk 2019 for Sexual Assault Awareness Month Sunday morning (4/7) at 11 beginning at 635 E. Trafficway.

The Mid-town Concert Series at Central Christian Church, 1475 N. Washington in Springfield, will present “Divas in Concert” Sunday afternoon (4/7) at 3. The concert will feature sopranos, Rebecca Claborn, Dawn Gutierrez and Jennifer Forni with Jonathon Raney on piano.

Blues rock artist, Albert Cummings, will be at the Coda Concert House, 2120 E. 24th St. in Joplin, Sunday night (4/7) at 8. Learn more here.

The Architectural Mini Film Fest, hosted by the Springfield chapter of the American Institute of Architects, will start Sunday night (4/7) at 6 at the Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell in downtown Springfield.

Sunday Make ‘n Play is Sunday (4/7) at 2 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library.