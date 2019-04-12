Weekend Outlook April 12-14, 2019

Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon will host “Ozark Astronomy” Friday night (4/12) at 8. Learn about the night sky while looking through a telescope.

The Springfield Cardinals will host the Northwest Arkansas Naturals Friday night (4/12) at 7:10 at Hammons Field. Learn more here.

The Alt at the Aud Summer Concert Series begins Friday night (4/12) with Me Like Bees and Ghost Bones. Doors open at 8.

Friday night (4/12) at 6. It will feature two John Wayne westerns, “Born to the West,” from 1937, and “Neath Arizona Skies,” from 1934.

The 32nd annual Ozark Mountain UFO Conference is Friday through Sunday (4/12-4/14) at the Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

Adults are invited to see the film, “Blue Jasmine,” Friday night (4/12) at 6 at the Christian County Library’s Nixa branch, 208 McCroskey in Nixa.

An Historic Quilt Exhibit is on display Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 28.

Springfield Ballet presents “Beauty and the Beast” through Sunday (4/14) at the Landers Theatre.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre presents “Freud’s Last Session” through Sunday (4/14) at the theatre, 302 E. Pershing.

Evangel University presents “My Fair Lady” Friday night and Saturday night (4/12-4/13) at 7 in the Barnett Fine Arts Theatre.

The Drury Theatre Department presents “Medieval Farces” Saturday (4/13) at 2 and 7:30 in the Sunderland Studio Theatre.

The Accidentals with Josh Heinrichs and Hudson Freeman will present a concert Saturday night (4/13) at 5 at the Historic Fox Theatre on Park Central Square.

The Christian County Spring Book Sale continues through Sunday (4/14) at the Christian County Ozark branch, 1005 N. 4th.

The Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit, "Roots of Wisdom," is at the Missouri State University Meyer Library through May 24. The exhibit explores the ways in which traditional knowledge of indigenous communities and cutting-edge Western science are being applied.

The West Plains Area Farmers Market will be open Saturday (4/6) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the pavilion on the south side of East Towne Village on Bill Virdon Blvd.

The Greater Springfield Farmers Market will be open Saturday morning (4/6) from 8 to noon in the southeast corner of the Battlefield Mall parking lot.

Farmers Market of the Ozarks will be open Saturday (4/6) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2144 E. Republic Rd.

Click here to find a farmers’ market in Missouri.

The Ozark Daylily Society will host the free lecture, “Hybridizing Daylilies,” Saturday afternoon (4/13) at 2 at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center, 2400 S. Scenic. It will be presented by Brent Clement of Clement Gardens in Carmel, Indiana.

The Carver Birthplace Association will host the Carver Run/Walk, a 10-mile run and three-person relay to raise money for the restoration of the Neosho Colored School. It will start Saturday morning (4/13) at 9 at the school, 639 Young St. in Neosho.

The exhibit, “Relics of the Titanic,” is at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum, 504 S. Schifferdecker in Joplin, through April 20. Hours Tuesday are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The program, “Catfishing for Beginners,” will be held Saturday morning (4/13) at 10 at the Walter Woods Conservation Area in Joplin.

Saturday (4/13) is Unicorn Day for kids of all ages from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Library Station in Springfield.

A Unicorn Party will start at 2 p.m. Saturday (4/13) at the Library Station for adults and teens in grades six through 12. See the 1985 movie, “Legend.”

Anyone in sixth grade or older is invited to make Unicorn bath bombs Saturday afternoon (4/13) at 4 at the Library Station. Find out more here.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center is hosting a five-mile guided hike at Ha Ha Tonka State Park, for anyone 18 and older, Saturday (4/13). Registration is required.

See the film, “Space Jam,” Saturday afternoon (4/13) at 1 at the Christian County Library Ozark branch, 1005 N. 4th in Ozark.

The Drone/UAS Flight School—Hands-On Flying Experience is Saturday (4/13) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Missouri State University.

The George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will host an off-site program about the Neosho Colored School at the school, 639 Young St. in Neosho, Saturday morning (4/13) at 9. Learn more here.

The film, “O, Brother, Where Art Thou?” will be shown Saturday afternoon (4/13) at 3 at the Fair Grove Branch Library for anyone 13 and older.

The Second Saturday Art Walk is Saturday (4/13) from noon to 5 in downtown Springfield.

Second Saturday Community Crafts will continue Saturday (4/13) from noon to 5 at the Park Central Branch Library. You’re invited to contribute to this month’s community collaborative craft—a feathered wing mural.

The program, “Agricultural School on Wheels,” will start Saturday and Sunday (4/13-4/14) at 1 at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. Learn about the Jessup Wagon that carried Carver’s bulletins and other useful supplies to farmers.

Members of Ozarks Whittlers and Woodcarvers will demonstrate their craft Saturday (4/13) from 1 to 4 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way. Find out more here.

Pro Musica presents the Aaron Diehl Trio in concert Saturday night (4/13) at 7:30 at MSSU’s Corley Auditorium. Diehl is a classically trained pianist and composer who has made his mark on the jazz world for the last 15 years.

The Dirt Church Mountain Bike Festival is Saturday and Sunday (4/13-4/14) in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

The Drury University baseball team will host Maryville Saturday (4/13) at noon and 3 and Sunday (4/14) at noon at the U.S. Baseball Park in Ozark. Learn more here.

The Medieval Players Festival, which will include medieval/Renaissance farces, a Renaissance combat demonstration, a medieval selfie booth, local craft vendors and more, will be held Saturday (4/13) from noon to 4 on the Kellogg Green Space at Drury University.

Easter at the Farm, for kids three to nine-years-old, will be held Saturday (4/13) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park, 3825 W. Farm Rd. 146 in Springfield.

The Amazing Grace Race, a 5K and 10K, will start Saturday morning (4/13) at 8 at Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church. Registration will be from 6:30 to 7:30.

Connect2Culture presents singer-songwriter, Grant Landis, in concert Saturday night (4/13) at 7:30 at Joplin’s Memorial Hall.

Bennett Spring will host Stream Team events Saturday (4/13). Meet at 1 at the nature center to hear a discussion about the water quality of the Bennett Spring and take part in a hands-on activity around the spring.

Missouri State University women’s tennis will host Illinois State Saturday (4/17) at 1 and Bradley Sunday (4/14) at 10 at Cooper Tennis Complex. Find out more here.

Bennett Spring State Park, 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon, will host Storytime Saturdays through October 26th. Storytimes begin at 11 a.m. on Saturdays.

Walk MS: Joplin 2019 will be held Saturday (4/13) starting at Landreth Park. One mile and three mile routes are available.

The Missouri State University women’s soccer team will host the University of Missouri-Kansas City Sunday afternoon (4/14) at 3 at Allison South Stadium. Find out more here.

The Drury Singers and the Mid-America Nazarene University Choir will present a concert Sunday night (4/14) at 6:30 in Drury’s Stone Chapel.

The Branson Arts Council presents “Into the Woods” Sunday night (4/14) at 7:30 at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.

The Springfield Cardinals will host the Northwest Arkansas Naturals Sunday afternoon (4/14) at 2:10 at Hammons Field. Learn more here.

The Sunday Concert Series will continue Sunday afternoon (4/14) at 2 at the Library Center with the Bob Holden Jazz Ensemble.