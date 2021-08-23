Vaccine Clinics Set For This Week As College Students In Springfield Return To Class

Springfield-Greene County Health Department officials are concerned as area colleges start back up and they’re seeing more cases of severe COVID-19 cases in young people. The health department is encouraging college students to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Currently, just 24 percent of Greene County residents 12 to 30-year-old have been fully vaccinated. Cases among that age group represent more than a third of total cases so far in August, according to the health department.

Both the health department and Jordan Valley Community Health Center are holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics at several area locations this week.

Drury will hold a Back to School clinic Monday, August 23, from 3 to 5. Tuesday, August 24, Council of Churches, 627 N. Glenstone, will hold a clinic from 10 to noon. OTC will hold a Back to School Clinic from 11 to 1. A clinic will be held at the White River Conference Center, 600 W. Sunshine, from 3 to 5 Tuesday, and a clinic will be held at Battlefield City Hall from 4 to 6.

Other clinics are planned for later in the week. Find out more at vaccine417.com.