There's A New Ape at Dickerson Park Zoo

Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo has a new resident. Five-year-old siamang, Sebastian, came from the Montgomery Zoo in Alabama.

He’s currently in a mandatory quarantine period, and after that he’ll reside with the zoo’s female siamang, Makali.

The zoo’s male siamang, Lucu, died in December. Siamangs mate for life.

Zoo spokeswoman, Joey Powell, says she expects him to be on exhibit around mid-May, but until then guests might be able to glimpse him in the quarantine quarters behind the siamang yard.