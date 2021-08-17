There Are Several Opportunities This Week For Students, Others To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

School starts back up next week for many students in southwest Missouri, and that coincides with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Jordan Valley Community Health Center are holding several vaccination clinics over the next few days to allow those 12 and older to get vaccinated.

Tuesday, August 17:

Schweitzer United Methodist Church, 2747 E. Sunshine, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Willard Recreation Center, 233 N. State Highway Z, Willard, 9 to 11 a.m.

Big Shots Golf, 1930 E. Kearney, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Mother’s Brewing Company, 215 S. Grant, 4 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 18:

Second Baptist Church, 3111 E. Battlefield, 9 to 11 a.m.

Westside Health Department, 660 S. Scenic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, August 19:

Strafford Schools, Max Evans Gymnasium, 211 W. McCabe, Strafford, 7 to 9 a.m.

Jordan Valley Community Health Center, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 601 E. Walnut, 4 to 6 p.m.

Friday, August 20:

Iglesia Cristiana Casa de Oracion, 3935 W. Sunshine, 4 to 6 p.m.

Saturday, August 21:

Central High School, 423 E. Central, 10 a.m. to noon

Bartley Decatur Neighborhood Center, 918 E. Calhoun, 2 to 4 p.m.

Walk-in vaccinations are also available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with extended hours on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at JVCHC’s Tampa Clinic, 440 E. Tampa.

Vaccines are also available by appointment or walk-in through CoxHealth and Mercy Springfield.