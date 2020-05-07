As Taprooms Gradually Reopen, One Grateful Brewer Assesses A Hard-Hit Industry

By 35 minutes ago

Curtis Marshall is co-owner of Tie & Timber Beer Co. in Springfield, Missouri.
Credit Provided / Tie & Timber Beer Co.

Springfield has seen a host of micro-breweries pop up in the past decade—but those businesses are among the hardest hit by stay-at-home orders, since their taprooms rely on bringing people together.

On Thursday, Mayor Ken McClure, mayor of the City of Springfield, amended Springfield’s “Road to Recovery” order to allow microbreweries to open their taprooms, as long as they take strict physical distancing measures and don’t have more than 25 people in their facilities at a time.

Curtis Marshall, co-owner of Tie & Timber Beer Company in Springfield's Rountree Neighborhood, spoke with KSMU’s Jennifer Moore after that news broke late Thursday.   You can hear an excerpt from their interview below:

“We’re doing better than most and probably not as good as others," Marshall said. 

He said he's grateful for the overwhelming community support.  Tie & Timber Beer Co. has not yet set a date to reopen, but when it does allow seated customers again, it will only be outdoor seating for a while.

Overall, the effects of the pandemic have been extremely hard on the industry, Marshall said. 

"I have no doubt that many breweries across Missouri and the nation are not going to make it through this," Marshall said.

The brewery switched its business model "on a dime" about seven weeks ago to only provide carry-out service, he said.

"We had a plan for a rainy day, and the rainy day came. And we’re getting through this," he said. The brewery is about two years old. 

Springtime is the season when most breweries are selling the majority of their beer, he added.

KSMU hosts its monthly event, Studio Live Social Hour, at Tie & Timber Beer Co., but the event has been temporarily suspended during the pandemic. 

KSMU Coronavirus Coverage

Related Content

Wilson's Creek National Battlefield Will Reopen After Closing Due To COVID-19

By 7 hours ago
National Park Service

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will reopen Thurday, May 8.  The Tour Road, battlefield and trails will open at 7 a.m., and entrance fees will be waived for now.  Hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The temporary visitor center and bookstore will remain closed, and public programs this month are canceled.

Park officials ask the public to continue practicing social distancing and good hygiene.  Visitors are encouraged to wear masks, but it’s not required.  There will be portable restrooms with a hand washing station in the parking area near the main gate.

Six Missouri Food Banks, Including Ozarks Food Harvest, To Get A Share Of Federal Grant Money

By 7 hours ago
Ozarks Food Harvest

Ozarks Food Harvest will receive more than $277,000 from the CARES Act to help meet the increased need for food assistance due to the coronavirus.

It’s part of $1.5 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund being distributed to six regional food banks by the Missouri Department of Social Services.

The money will help food banks serve more than 1,000 food pantries, domestic violence shelters, soup kitchens, homeless shelters and other meal sites, according to a news release from DSS.

State Highway Patrol To Resume Some Driver's Tests In Missouri

By May 4, 2020
Sean MacEntee / Flickr

Some drivers’ tests will resume Monday, May 4, in Missouri.  Those include written testing for all classes of licenses and commercial driver license skills testing.  Non-CDL road testing is still suspended due to COVID-19.

Priority will be given to CDL applicants who have already passed a portion of the skills test, who had an appointment scheduled prior to the suspension of testing, school bus operators over the age of 70 and applicants with other essential needs.

A Few State Office Buildings PrepareTo Reopen This Week

By May 4, 2020
jimmywayne / Flickr

Some state office buildings in Missouri will re-open to the public Monday as the stay-at-home order is lifted.  Those include buildings with 300 or more staff.

According to a news release from Governor Mike Parson’s office, each department will be responsible for deciding which offices to open based on their unique circumstances.

Social distancing guidelines will be enforced, and the Missouri National Guard will help screen employees and the public when they enter buildings. 

Approximately 40 percent of state employees have been working remotely due to COVID-19. 

Springfield Recycling Centers To Reopen This Week

By May 4, 2020
John Biehler / Flickr

The City of Springfield’s recycling sites will re-open this week after being closed for more than a month due to the coronavirus.

The Yardwaste Recycling Center in Brookline, the Lone Pine Recycling Center, the Franklin Recycling Center and the Household Chemical Collection Center will open on Wednesday.  Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. 

Buildings and bathrooms will be closed to the public.  Everyone who visits the facilities are asked to follow CDC physical distancing guidelines, wear face coverings and stay home if sick.