State-Organized Mass COVID Vaccination Clinics Canceled Due To Weather

This week, as an unprecedented severe weather event converges with a pandemic, several state-run mass vaccination clinics that were scheduled to take place have been cancelled.

COVID-19 vaccination events hosted by the state and the Missouri National Guard were scheduled for Gainesville, West Plains, Joplin, Lebanon, and Saint Roberts this week – but those are not going forward because of the snow and extreme cold, according to Missouri Governor Mike Parson's office.

In an email, Parson's office said the state is trying to reschedule those – but urges people who were signed up to reach out to other vaccinators in their region for now. The governor’s office said the vaccine shipments that had been intended for these state-organized events will be redistributed to community hospitals, which can administer them to eligible workers and high-risk residents. Other vaccination events, like those hosted by hospitals or clinics, may still go forward; participants are advised to check with the host of each events.

Demand for the coronavirus vaccine continues to be much higher than the available supply across the state, health officials at both the county and state levels say.

In the Springfield area, certain workers and high-risk people can sign up for the vaccine at various places. Those include CoxHealth, Mercy, Jordan Valley, Sam’s Club, Walmart, and the Missouri Vaccine Navigator. Also, MSU employees may check their eligibility through Magers Health and Wellness Center.

You can learn more about each of those vaccine opportunities below:

According to an email from MSU, COVID-19 vaccinations that were scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16 will be rescheduled to next Tuesday. People with appointments will be contacted to reschedule.