State Audit of Dade County Begins

The Missouri Auditor’s Office has begun a regularly scheduled audit of Dade County. According to state auditor, Nicole Galloway, anyone with information that would be helpful to the audit may call her office through the Whistleblower Hotline. That number is 800-347-8597. You may also email moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or visit auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

The most recent audit of Dade County issued in May of 2018, and the county received an overall rating of poor. A follow up report on county operations was released in December 2018. It outlined the need for continued improvement to accounting processes in the sheriff’s office.