SPS Projects To Be Funded With Recently-Passed Bond Issue Move Forward

The first group of projects at Springfield Public Schools, funded with a bond approved by Springfield voters earlier this month, is ready for bids.

School officials say the first set of projects will be to create secure entrances at 31 schools. The projects are divided into six different bid packages. The first was released on April 12, the second on April 22 and the remaining four will be released for bid every 10 days.

Construction on the new entrances will begin this summer and is expected to continue through May 2021.

The building of the Southwest Region Early Childhood Education Center will start in August. Design work for Boyd, Hillcrest, Jarrett and Williams will also begin this year.

The district has created a website to inform the public about its plans for the projects to be funded with the bond money and their progress.