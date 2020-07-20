Springfield-Greene County Health Department No Longer Notifies Public Of Low-Risk COVID-19 Exposures

The decision by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to stop notifying the public of low-risk potential COVID-19 exposure locations is due to several factors, according to the department. One is the masking ordinance in effect in Springfield that’s expected to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Officials said there were 240 new cases of COVID-19 between July 9 and July 16, and those cases point to significant community spread of the illness.

They say any public location should now be treated as a potential source of exposure.

Contact tracing and quarantine of positive cases and close contacts will continue. And the health department will notify the public of any high-risk public exposures.