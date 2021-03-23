Springfield City Council Approves Framework For Backing Away From COVID-19 Restrictions

The framework for safely backing away from the City of Springfield's COVID-19 restrictions was developed by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the city's hospitals.

Acting director of the health department, Katie Towns, said it’s based on three key indicators: The rolling seven-day average of case counts in Greene County, the number of COVID-19 patients in Springfield hospitals and the percent of county residents who are fully vaccinated.

Towns said those indicators are being evaluated for 28-day periods and are coded red, yellow and green.

"Moving from red to yellow to green will be a stepwise approach with a goal that all three indicators be met to move closer to the end of the Road to Recovery," she said.

But the minimum expectation will be that two of the three conditions be met with the third showing strong progress towards being met, according to Towns.

She’s hopeful the city can move from the red phase to the yellow phase in mid April.

You can view the county's progress here.

Towns encourages those who wish to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to go ahead and sign up. The next tier of eligibility opens up next Monday, and all Missouri residents will be eligible April 9.

You can find out how to sign up at springfieldmo.gov/health or by calling 417-874-1211.