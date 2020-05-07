Six Missouri Food Banks, Including Ozarks Food Harvest, To Get A Share Of Federal Grant Money

Ozarks Food Harvest will receive more than $277,000 from the CARES Act to help meet the increased need for food assistance due to the coronavirus.

It’s part of $1.5 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund being distributed to six regional food banks by the Missouri Department of Social Services.

The money will help food banks serve more than 1,000 food pantries, domestic violence shelters, soup kitchens, homeless shelters and other meal sites, according to a news release from DSS.

“This pandemic has hit food banks on multiple levels,” Scott Baker said, State Director, Feeding Missouri. “The need for emergency food is surging at the same time we are seeing donations decrease. More food must be purchased, and that increasing demand is forcing prices to skyrocket. This money will help provide millions of meals for Missourians struggling to make ends meet during this unprecedented time.”