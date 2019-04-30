Severe Weather, Including The Possibility of Tornadoes, Expected Today And Tomorrow

The National Weather Service is expecting a lot of rain across the Missouri Ozarks over the next couple of days. Severe weather is also a possibility, including a risk for large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

Flooding is a real possibility, according to meteorologist, Jason Schaumann with the National Weather Service in Springfield, and a flood watch is in effect through Thursday morning.

"We are looking at storm total rainfall amounts of three to five inches with some isolated amounts over six inches possible," said Schaumann.

He said people need to be alert for water covering area roadways, especially after dark.

"That is one of the most dangerous times across the Missouri Ozarks--driving at night. A low water crossing might be flooded, and you're not going to see it until it's too late if you come up on it too quick," said Schaumann.

We could see severe weather as early as Tuesday morning, according to Schaumann, with hail up to the size of quarters and locally damaging wind gusts. But the greater threat is Tuesday afternoon and evening.

"The severe weather threat is actually going to increase to where we may see hail up to two inches in diameter, damaging winds and also tornadoes," he said.

He advises people to stay weather aware and pay attention to warnings. Severe weather is also a possibility Wednesday.