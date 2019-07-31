School Supply Fundraiser Aims to Prepare SPS Students This Fall

With the start of school less than two weeks away, for many parents it’s time for school supply shopping. But some parents can’t get the supplies their kids need because they can’t afford them. That’s why Springfield Public Schools hosts an annual school supply drive.

Listen to the story here.

Ready, Set Supply! Is designed to equip students and teachers with school supplies. SPS says research shows that many families can’t afford to buy school supplies or they buy the wrong items. Teachers often have to use their own money to buy classroom supplies, and on average spend $600 a year on them.

Bret Range, executive director of Student and School Services says last year’s drive helped give kids a strong start to the school year. “Last year we had 55 partners engaged, and that included faith-based, nonprofit, and business groups. They partnered with 17 schools, and that equates to roughly about 6,300 students that benefited from the Ready, Set, Supply initiative,” Range told KSMU. Donations are needed, and Range says the best way to know what items are needed is to call SPS’ Lisa Searles at 523-0315. Those who want to donate can also drop off supplies at various locations during an event organized by James River Church called Stuff the Bus. For details please visit ksmu.org. Here is the link to drop-off locations provided by SPS: https://www.sps.org/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=1305&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=11357&PageID=1