Scammers Are Taking Advantage of Utility Customers Impacted By Winter Weather

City Utilities is warning that scammers are calling its customers and those of other utilities and telling them they can avoid rolling blackouts by making a payment through their suggested method. Caller I.D. shows up as the name of the utility.

But CU said it’s not possible to pre-pay to avoid a rolling blackout, and they are not calling to ask for payments. If you receive a scam call, hang up immediately. If you have questions about your utility bill call 417-863-9000.

CU said, as of Thursday, the Energy Emergency Level was reduced to Level 0, but customers are encouraged to conserve energy until mid-day Saturday, February 20.