Ozark Subdivision Hit Hard By Storms Tuesday Night

Around 100 homes are damaged after an unconfirmed tornado touched down at approximately 8:40 Tuesday evening in the Waterford Subdivision in Ozark.

Around two dozen homes have severe damage, according to the Ozark Police Department, and several vehicles sustained heavy damage. Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Ozark Police are encouraging individuals that don’t live in the neighborhood or have family in the area to stay clear of the subdivision. Law enforcement officers are posted at each entrance to the subdivision to maintain security and prevent looting, according to the department. Officers are turning people away from the area at this time.

Christian County Emergency Management has assembled a team to collect information and perform a damage/needs assessment. People who are seeking help or who would like to volunteer or make a donation, should contact the Christian County Emergency Management Office at 417-582-5400.

Several agencies responded to the scene, including the Ozark Police Department, the Missouri Highway Patrol, the Christian County Sheriff's Office, Christian County Emergency Management, the Christian County Ambulance District, Christian County 911, the Ozark Fire District and other area fire districts.