Nationwide Alzheimer’s Report Reveals Building Pressure on Caregivers

The Alzheimer’s Association released its annual Alzheimer’s disease Facts and Figures report on March 2. According to the report, the number of people with Alzheimer’s in the United States is 6.2 million, with 120,000 living in Missouri. The report emphasized a growing burden on healthcare systems from Alzheimer’s patients.

The report estimates the care of those patients cost taxpayers $973 million in Missouri last year. The organization also found COVID-19 caused more dementia related deaths in 2020.

Last year, Missouri reported over a thousand more dementia deaths than average from the last five years, a 20% increase. Alzheimer’s cases are expected to increase 8.3% statewide by 2025.