An event in Springfield Tuesday, October 1, is for anyone looking for a job in manufacturing.

The Missouri Job Center's main location, 2900 E Sunshine, will host a Manufacturing Hiring Event tomorrow morning from 9 to noon. Twelve area employers will be participating.

Those who attend are asked to dress business appropriate and take a resume if you have one.

The Career Closet and resume assistance are available today.

For more information, (417) 887-4343.