This week, host Leslie Carrier speaks with Katherine Trombetta with the Missouri Job Center.Today’s discussion explores what Job Center services are…
This week, host Leslie Carrier speaks with Katherine Trombetta, spokesperson for the Missouri Job Center.Today’s discussion explores how the Job Center is…
Those looking for employment who need help with clothes for job interviews or for the workplace once again have a place to go. The Career Closet, at the…
UPDATE Tues, 2/23/21 8:30 a.m.: A spokeswoman from the Missouri Job Center in Springfield says while it was initially understood that this hiring event…
A survey of area businesses has been launched by the Missouri Job Center. The seventh annual Momentum State of the Workforce Survey allows the Job Center…
Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, all Missouri Job Center locations, including those in Joplin, Springfield, Branson and Nevada, will move to…
The Missouri Job Center Ozark Region and the American Legion Goad-Ballinger Post 69 will host the Veterans Job Fair Thursday, October 22. It will be a…
The Missouri Job Center will hold its first Drive Thru Job Fair this week to help job seekers find employment in a pandemic. The fair will be held…
The Missouri Job Center is working to address the opioid crisis and its impact on the workforce through a new grant program.The center has received just…
An event in Springfield Tuesday, October 1, is for anyone looking for a job in manufacturing.The Missouri Job Center's main location, 2900 E Sunshine,…