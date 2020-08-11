MSU Switches Labs After Long COVID-19 Test Wait Times

Missouri State University has switched COVID-19 test labs after being unsatisfied with long wait times to get results.

Dr. Dave Muegge is director of Magers Family Health and Wellness Center on campus. He told KSMU the university is no longer using Quest Diagnostics. It’s now sending tests to Dynamic DNA Laboratories and a national company called LabCorp.

Muegge said the average turnaround for tests is about 2 days, though that fluctuates based on demand.

Missouri State had used two different labs to test students for live coronavirus; the local Dynamic DNA Labs and Quest Diagnostics, which is based in New Jersey.

After a meeting of university leaders with Missouri governor Mike Parson, MSU President Clif Smart told reporters Friday the local lab has been impressive.

“Dynamic DNA is getting us test results in less than 24 hours. They are knocking it out of the park,” Smart said.

Quest, he said, was considerably slower.