MSU, Drury, OTC To Require Masks For Fall Semester

Missouri State University in Springfield will implement a temporary indoor masking policy on August 22.

MSU president, Clif Smart, said in his blog that he and the Board of Governors agreed that the university “must take appropriate precautions to protect the most vulnerable members of our campus community as the Delta variant sweeps the nation.”

The CDC recently recommended that both unvaccinated and vaccinated people wear a mask in public indoor settings as the more contagious variant is causing more people to get sick.

Smart said MSU will reevaluate the masking policy every 30 days and, if necessary, extend it.

MSU is also making available KN95/N95 masks for use by faculty and staff during the fall semester.

MSU begins fall semester classes on August 23.

Drury University will require masks this fall in classrooms and at indoor gatherings where social distancing isn’t possible. Masks will not be required in residence halls, the dining hall, individual offices and work spaces or in areas that allow for social distancing. Drury officials plan to reevaluate the policy every 30 days to determine if it needs to be revised based on local COVID-19 conditions and the campus vaccination rate.

Ozarks Technical Community College has also implemented a mask requirement inside all OTC buildings. It goes into effect today. The masks must cover the nose and mouth, according to the college, and may only be removed while eating or drinking or while inside a private office. OTC officials will reevaluate the policy every 30 days.