Missourians Report Finding Dead Birds After Recent Bitterly Cold Weather, Snowfall

The recent extreme cold in Missouri proved difficult for birds and for certain species in particular.

State ornithologist, Sarah Kendrick, with the Missouri Department of Conservation, said she’s received a lot of reports of dead birds. Some were frozen in people’s yards, and others were found after the snow melted. Many were eastern bluebirds and American robins.

Kendrick said conditions during the cold snap created a perfect storm that led to bird deaths. Those included "extreme subzero temperatures for prolonged amounts of time paired with snow cover and ice on the ground," Kendrick said.

Bluebirds and robins were hit harder than seed-eating birds since they eat berries and insects, which can be a lot harder to find when the ground is covered and temperatures drop. And they burn a lot of energy trying to stay warm.

Kendrick said reports have come in of bluebirds dead in nest boxes. They likely died as several huddled together for warmth, according to Kendrick.

“And so what can happen in that situation is a lot of bluebirds pile into a bluebird house, and the ones on the bottom can get smothered,” she said.

You can help birds as cold weather sets in, according to Kendrick, by providing seed for seed-eating birds as well as suet, mealworms and cut-up fruit, such as apples, for other birds. Supply a heated bird bath or put fresh water out often. And place nest boxes in your yard where cavity nesting birds can huddle together to stay warm.