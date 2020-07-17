Missouri State Fair Changes To Youth Livestock Show Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases

As the coronavirus continues to spread in Missouri, state fair officials are making big changes to this year’s event.

There won’t be a carnival, opening day ceremony, Governor’s Ham Breakfast or any non-youth livestock events.

Instead, this year’s Missouri State Fair will be a youth livestock show August 13-23 in Sedalia.

The decision, announced Friday, was made to protect the public health and safety of fairgoers and the community, according to the Missouri State Fair website. “When the original decision to move forward with the Fair was made, the information and numbers were different than they are now,” a statement reads. The decision was a collaborative one with Missouri Governor Mike Parson and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, according to state fair officials. They say best practices for sanitation and public health will be implemented during the youth livestock show. Limited concessions will be available.

Refunds will issue applicable refunds, according to the statement. Exhibitor camping will be available. For more information, campgrounds@mda.mo.gov.

For more information about the youth livestock show and the changes to his year’s fair, visit mostatefair.com.